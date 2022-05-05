Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Nigerian Government Completes 6000 Housing Units – Minister
Nigerian Government Completes 6000 Housing Units – Minister
Nigerian Government Completes 6000 Housing Units – Minister—-The Minister of State for Works and Housing, Malam Mu’azu Sambo says the Nigerian Government has completed ...

1 HIV doesn?t kill, it is the stigma, shame and the discrimination that do - Bisi Alimi marks 18 years of testing positive to HIV - Linda Ikeji Blog, 24 hours ago
2 No fire incident around tomb of TB Joshua – SCOAN - Vanguard News, 1 day ago
3 'I won't let Nigeria sink' -- Akpabio joins presidential race - The Cable, 18 hours ago
4 "We were removed from a project after kickoff for being Nigerian" - RMD's daughter, Nichole reveals - Linda Ikeji Blog, 5 hours ago
5 Soludo declares emergency on infrastructure, insecurity in Anambra - The Punch, 22 hours ago
6 2023: Ibikunle Amosun joins list of Presidential aspirants, declares interest - Daily Post, 4 hours ago
7 ‘The more the merrier’ - Tinubu reacts to growing number of APC presidential aspirants - The Street Journal, 20 hours ago
8 If your man is a booty lover, he's a chronic cheat - Pretty Mike - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
9 2023: Women groups storm Ondo for Yahaya Bello's presidency, kick against zoning - Vanguard News, 23 hours ago
10 Mafab, MTN set to rollout 5G in August as FG list out first six states to enjoy the technology in Nigeria - Legit, 20 hours ago
