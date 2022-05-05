Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Striking Nigerian University Lecturers’ Union, ASUU Writes University Of Jos, Seeks Probe, Withdrawal Of Junior Education Minister’s Certificate
Sahara Reporters  - The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has written to the University of Jos, asking it to probe and recall the doctoral degree of the Minister of State for Education, Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba.Nigerian university workers, under the aegis of ASUU, ...

17 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Strike: ASUU writes UNIJOS, demands probe and withdrawal of Minister Linda Ikeji Blog:
Strike: ASUU writes UNIJOS, demands probe and withdrawal of Minister's certificate
ASUU writes university of Jos, seeks probe, withdrawal of education minister’s certificate The Street Journal:
ASUU writes university of Jos, seeks probe, withdrawal of education minister’s certificate
Strike: ASUU demands withdrawal of minister’s certificate Within Nigeria:
Strike: ASUU demands withdrawal of minister’s certificate
Strike: ASUU demands withdrawal of minister’s certificate Tunde Ednut:
Strike: ASUU demands withdrawal of minister’s certificate
Strike: ASUU writes UNIJOS, demands probe and withdrawal of Minister Olajide TV:
Strike: ASUU writes UNIJOS, demands probe and withdrawal of Minister's certificate
Strike: ASUU attacks Nwajiuba, writes UNIJOS to withdraw Minister’s certificate 1st for Credible News:
Strike: ASUU attacks Nwajiuba, writes UNIJOS to withdraw Minister’s certificate
Striking Nigerian University Lecturers’ Union, ASUU Writes University Of Jos, Seeks Probe, Withdrawal Of Junior Education Minister’s Certificate News Breakers:
Striking Nigerian University Lecturers’ Union, ASUU Writes University Of Jos, Seeks Probe, Withdrawal Of Junior Education Minister’s Certificate
Strike: ASUU Writes UNIJOS, Demands Withdrawal Of Minister Tori News:
Strike: ASUU Writes UNIJOS, Demands Withdrawal Of Minister's Certificate


   More Picks
1 'I won't let Nigeria sink' -- Akpabio joins presidential race - The Cable, 1 day ago
2 "We were removed from a project after kickoff for being Nigerian" - RMD's daughter, Nichole reveals - Linda Ikeji Blog, 12 hours ago
3 UCL: I've never seen a team like this - Chelsea legend slams Man City as Real Madrid snatch 3-1 win - Daily Post, 16 hours ago
4 2023: Ibikunle Amosun joins list of Presidential aspirants, declares interest - Daily Post, 10 hours ago
5 Type of Yar’ Adua hard to find - Goodluck Jonathan - Daily Post, 14 hours ago
6 Guardiola Equals Mourinho’s Champions League Semi-Final Record After City’s Loss To Madrid - Complete Sports, 22 hours ago
7 Naira gains marginally, exchanges at N418 to dollar - Vanguard News, 1 day ago
8 “Please keep your support to yourselves” – Don Jazzy warns Fans who thrive on hating other colleagues - Yaba Left Online, 10 hours ago
9 I didn't like Ini Edo first time I saw her - Denrele Edun - The Punch, 24 hours ago
10 Nigerian Government Completes 6000 Housing Units – Minister - The Genius Media, 13 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info