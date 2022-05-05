Telecom companies may increase call tariff as FG fixes 5 percent excise duty on recharge cards

|
|
|
|
|
1
|
"Most talked about man on the planet" Yul Edochie boasts as he says "it feels good breaking the internet" - Linda Ikeji Blog,
14 hours ago
|
2
|
"We were removed from a project after kickoff for being Nigerian" - RMD's daughter, Nichole reveals - Linda Ikeji Blog,
24 hours ago
|
3
|
Renowned Nigerian Pastor, Tunde Bakare Picks APC’s Presidential Forms - NPO Reports,
21 hours ago
|
4
|
2023: Ibikunle Amosun joins list of Presidential aspirants, declares interest - Daily Post,
22 hours ago
|
5
|
Naira depreciates against dollar, exchanges at N419 - Daily Trust,
12 hours ago
|
6
|
You don't have the right to chat with me when you are broke - Nkechi Blessing Sunday - Linda Ikeji Blog,
18 hours ago
|
7
|
Singer Kizz Daniel finally reveals faces of his lookalike sons in cute video - Legit,
3 hours ago
|
8
|
Wives Of Nigerian Vice Chancellors Plan Trip To Turkey Amid Lecturers’ Association, ASUU Strike - Sahara Reporters,
13 hours ago
|
9
|
“Please keep your support to yourselves” – Don Jazzy warns Fans who thrive on hating other colleagues - Yaba Left Online,
22 hours ago
|
10
|
The South-East and Ayo Adebanjo’s musings on power shift, By Azu Ishiekwene - Premium Times,
22 hours ago