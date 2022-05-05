Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Suffering From Knee Pain, Pope Takes To Wheelchair
News photo Channels Television  -   Pope Francis, who has suffered from pain in his knee, used a wheelchair for the first time at a public event on Thursday. The 85-year-old was wheeled into the Paul VI hall at the Vatican for a meeting of a Catholic organisation of sisters and nuns, ...

5 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Suffering from knee pain, Pope takes to wheelchair The Guardian:
Suffering from knee pain, Pope takes to wheelchair
Pope Francis Uses Wheelchair To Protect Knee Independent:
Pope Francis Uses Wheelchair To Protect Knee
Suffering From Knee Pain, Pope Takes To Wheelchair The Street Journal:
Suffering From Knee Pain, Pope Takes To Wheelchair
Pope Francis uses wheelchair to protect his knee — NEWSVERGE News Verge:
Pope Francis uses wheelchair to protect his knee — NEWSVERGE
Suffering from knee pain, Pope takes to wheelchair News Breakers:
Suffering from knee pain, Pope takes to wheelchair


