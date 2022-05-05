Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Zamfara guber: 102 groups purchased nomination form for Gov Matawalle, says APC
Nigerian Tribune  - A total of 102 groups and organisations residing in Zamfara State have expressed their confidence and satisfaction with the leadership style of Governor

20 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

2023: Zamfara groups back Matawalle with N50m nomination form The Punch:
2023: Zamfara groups back Matawalle with N50m nomination form
2023 : Groups claim to purchase N50 million nomination form for Zamfara governor Premium Times:
2023 : Groups claim to purchase N50 million nomination form for Zamfara governor
102 groups to purchase APC governorship form for Matawalle — NEWSVERGE News Verge:
102 groups to purchase APC governorship form for Matawalle — NEWSVERGE
2023: Abia group purchases N50m governorship form for Ogah The Eagle Online:
2023: Abia group purchases N50m governorship form for Ogah
2023: Zamfara groups back Matawalle with N50m nomination form News Breakers:
2023: Zamfara groups back Matawalle with N50m nomination form


   More Picks
1 "We were removed from a project after kickoff for being Nigerian" - RMD's daughter, Nichole reveals - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
2 Renowned Nigerian Pastor, Tunde Bakare Picks APC’s Presidential Forms - NPO Reports, 19 hours ago
3 2023: Ibikunle Amosun joins list of Presidential aspirants, declares interest - Daily Post, 21 hours ago
4 Type of Yar’ Adua hard to find - Goodluck Jonathan - Daily Post, 1 day ago
5 You don't have the right to chat with me when you are broke - Nkechi Blessing Sunday - Linda Ikeji Blog, 16 hours ago
6 Tariff hike: Hearing in consumers’ suit against MultiChoice suffers setback - The Guardian, 15 hours ago
7 Naira depreciates against dollar, exchanges at N419 - Daily Trust, 10 hours ago
8 “Please keep your support to yourselves” – Don Jazzy warns Fans who thrive on hating other colleagues - Yaba Left Online, 21 hours ago
9 Singer Kizz Daniel finally reveals faces of his lookalike sons in cute video - Legit, 1 hour ago
10 Wives Of Nigerian Vice Chancellors Plan Trip To Turkey Amid Lecturers’ Association, ASUU Strike - Sahara Reporters, 11 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info