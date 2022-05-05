Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Tight security as Buhari arrives Ebonyi for two-day working visit
The Punch  - Tight security as Buhari arrives Ebonyi for two-day working visit

2 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Buhari arrives in Ebonyi amid tight security Daily Trust:
Buhari arrives in Ebonyi amid tight security
Buhari arrives in Ebonyi for 2-day working visit Vanguard News:
Buhari arrives in Ebonyi for 2-day working visit
Tight security as Buhari visits Ebonyi The Nation:
Tight security as Buhari visits Ebonyi
Tight security as Buhari visits Ebonyi The Guardian:
Tight security as Buhari visits Ebonyi
Tight security as President Buhari visits Ebonyi State The Eagle Online:
Tight security as President Buhari visits Ebonyi State
Buhari arrives in Ebonyi for a 2-day working visit News Diary Online:
Buhari arrives in Ebonyi for a 2-day working visit
Tight security as Buhari arrives Ebonyi for two-day working visit News Breakers:
Tight security as Buhari arrives Ebonyi for two-day working visit
See The Date President Buhari Is Scheduled to Visit Ebonyi State Tori News:
See The Date President Buhari Is Scheduled to Visit Ebonyi State


   More Picks
1 No fire incident around tomb of TB Joshua – SCOAN - Vanguard News, 23 hours ago
2 Soludo declares emergency on infrastructure, insecurity in Anambra - The Punch, 20 hours ago
3 'I won't let Nigeria sink' -- Akpabio joins presidential race - The Cable, 17 hours ago
4 Argentina sends delegation to UK to demand the return of Maradona's World Cup 1986 shirt on the day it is due to sell for £5m at auction - Linda Ikeji Blog, 1 day ago
5 If your man is a booty lover, he's a chronic cheat - Pretty Mike - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
6 ‘The more the merrier’ - Tinubu reacts to growing number of APC presidential aspirants - The Street Journal, 19 hours ago
7 "We were removed from a project after kickoff for being Nigerian" - RMD's daughter, Nichole reveals - Linda Ikeji Blog, 4 hours ago
8 2023: Women groups storm Ondo for Yahaya Bello's presidency, kick against zoning - Vanguard News, 21 hours ago
9 2023 Presidency: Reject VP slot – Ohanaeze charges Peter Obi, others - Daily Post, 22 hours ago
10 If you find him or her boring, don't settle - Actress Apostle Eucharia Anunobi dishes relationship advise - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info