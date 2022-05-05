Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


The South-East and Ayo Adebanjo’s musings on power shift, By Azu Ishiekwene
News photo Premium Times  - We can argue all day about being strategic, about optics or the need to avoid sending the message that violent rebellion pays and we would be right.

11 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Sahara Reporters:
Ayo Adebanjo’s Musings On Power Shift, By Azu Ishiekwene
Ayo Adebanjo’s musings on power shift The Cable:
Ayo Adebanjo’s musings on power shift
Azu Ishiekwene: Ayo Adebanjo’s musings on power shift Peoples Gazette:
Azu Ishiekwene: Ayo Adebanjo’s musings on power shift
Ayo Adebanjo’s musings on power shift, By Azu Ishiekwene News Diary Online:
Ayo Adebanjo’s musings on power shift, By Azu Ishiekwene
Opinion (5/5/2022): Ayo Adebanjo’s Musings On Power Shift – Azu Ishiekwene Yes International! Magazine:
Opinion (5/5/2022): Ayo Adebanjo’s Musings On Power Shift – Azu Ishiekwene


   More Picks
1 "We were removed from a project after kickoff for being Nigerian" - RMD's daughter, Nichole reveals - Linda Ikeji Blog, 13 hours ago
2 2023: Ibikunle Amosun joins list of Presidential aspirants, declares interest - Daily Post, 11 hours ago
3 Type of Yar’ Adua hard to find - Goodluck Jonathan - Daily Post, 15 hours ago
4 Guardiola Equals Mourinho’s Champions League Semi-Final Record After City’s Loss To Madrid - Complete Sports, 24 hours ago
5 “Please keep your support to yourselves” – Don Jazzy warns Fans who thrive on hating other colleagues - Yaba Left Online, 11 hours ago
6 You don't have the right to chat with me when you are broke - Nkechi Blessing Sunday - Linda Ikeji Blog, 7 hours ago
7 Nigerian Government Completes 6000 Housing Units – Minister - The Genius Media, 15 hours ago
8 War: Seven journalists killed in Ukraine - Daily Post, 17 hours ago
9 2023: Presidency not a traditional title - Fayemi says, denies betraying Tinubu - Legit, 16 hours ago
10 Bestiality: Police vow to fish out dog owners - The Punch, 18 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info