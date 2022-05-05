Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Amosun Officially Declares For President, Vows To Harness Nigeria’s Potentials
News photo Channels Television  - ﻿ Former Ogun State Governor, Ibikunle Amosun on Thursday officially declared to run for President in 2023. He made the declaration in Abuja during a televised event. Ekiti State Governor, Kayode Fayemi attended the declaration event.

