Amosun Officially Declares For President, Vows To Harness Nigeria’s Potentials Channels Television - ﻿ Former Ogun State Governor, Ibikunle Amosun on Thursday officially declared to run for President in 2023. He made the declaration in Abuja during a televised event. Ekiti State Governor, Kayode Fayemi attended the declaration event.



News Credibility Score: 99%