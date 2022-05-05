Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

You don't have the right to chat with me when you are broke - Nkechi Blessing Sunday
Linda Ikeji Blog  - Actress Nkechi Blessing Sunday has issued a warning to men who chat her up. 

 

In a Snap she shared, she stated that men who are broke do not have the right to chat her up. 

