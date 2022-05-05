Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

No Igbo politician should run as vice-presidential candidate in 2023 – Ohaneze
News photo News Diary Online  - The apex socio-political organisation in the Southeast, the Ohaneze Ndigbo, declared on Thursday that no politician of Southeast extraction should accept to be running mate [...]

