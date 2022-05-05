Post News
Naija Dailies
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News at a Glance
Absence of EFCC counsel stalls N675m spiritual cleansing fraud trial
The Guardian
- The absence of prosecution counsel, on Thursday, stalled the trial of Abayomi Alaka, an alleged kingpin of a cultist group, Badoo, charged with N675 million spiritual cleansing fraud.
12 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
The Punch:
Lawyer’s absence stalls N675m spiritual cleansing fraud trial
The Street Journal:
Absence Of EFCC Counsel Stalls N675m Spiritual Cleansing Fraud Trial
News Verge:
Absence of EFCC counsel stalls N675m spiritual cleansing fraud trial — NEWSVERGE
Prompt News:
Absence of EFCC counsel stalls N675m spiritual cleansing fraud trial
News Breakers:
Absence of EFCC counsel stalls N675m spiritual cleansing fraud trial
More Picks
1
"We were removed from a project after kickoff for being Nigerian" - RMD's daughter, Nichole reveals -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
18 hours ago
2
2023: Ibikunle Amosun joins list of Presidential aspirants, declares interest -
Daily Post,
16 hours ago
3
Type of Yar’ Adua hard to find - Goodluck Jonathan -
Daily Post,
20 hours ago
4
“Please keep your support to yourselves” – Don Jazzy warns Fans who thrive on hating other colleagues -
Yaba Left Online,
16 hours ago
5
You don't have the right to chat with me when you are broke - Nkechi Blessing Sunday -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
12 hours ago
6
Nigerian Government Completes 6000 Housing Units – Minister -
The Genius Media,
19 hours ago
7
War: Seven journalists killed in Ukraine -
Daily Post,
21 hours ago
8
2023: Presidency not a traditional title - Fayemi says, denies betraying Tinubu -
Legit,
21 hours ago
9
Bestiality: Police vow to fish out dog owners -
The Punch,
23 hours ago
10
We’re happy world is with Nigeria against terrorism, Buhari tells UN chief -
The Guardian,
23 hours ago
