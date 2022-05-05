Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Absence of EFCC counsel stalls N675m spiritual cleansing fraud trial
News photo The Guardian  - The absence of prosecution counsel, on Thursday, stalled the trial of Abayomi Alaka, an alleged kingpin of a cultist group, Badoo, charged with N675 million spiritual cleansing fraud.

12 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

