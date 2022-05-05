Post News
|
Newspapers
Login
|
Sign Up
|
Top News
Fresh News
Most Popular
My News
Video
Politics
Fashion
Sports
Health
Business
Technology
Opinion
Personal
Change My News Page
Login
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
More Top News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Naija Dailies » Sports Categories:
All Sports
|
Football
Naija Dailies »
Options
|
Edit Profile
|
Change E-mail
|
Change Password
|
Reset Password
|
Subscribe for Daily News
|
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
The Punch
2
Linda Ikeji Blog
3
Vanguard News
4
Daily Post
5
The Cable
6
The Nation
7
Legit
8
The Guardian
9
Channels Television
10
This Day
11
Sahara Reporters
12
Leadership
13
TechPoint Africa
14
Daily Trust
15
Nigerian Tribune
News at a Glance
2023 Presidency: Tunde Bakare reveals next action if he doesn't get APC ticket
Daily Post
- Pastor Tunde Bakare of The Citadel Global Community Church has said he would support any of his fellow aspirants who clinches the APC presidential ticket
21 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Vanguard News:
2023: I’ll support whoever wins APC ticket – Tunde Bakare
Legit:
Influential pastor joins presidential race, picks APC's N100m forms
The Trent:
Pastor Tunde Bakare Picks APC’s Presidential Nomination Form
PM News:
Tunde Bakare buys APC’s N100m presidential form - P.M. News
Ladun Liadi Blog:
Pastor Tunde Bakare Picks N100m APC Presidential Form | Ladun Liadi's Blog
News Breakers:
Pastor Tunde Bakare Picks N100m APC Presidential Form
Within Nigeria:
2023: 40-year-old U.S-based pastor picks APC presidential form
Naija News:
After Spending N100m On APC Form, Tunde Bakare Reveals Next Step If He Does Not Get Presidential Ticket
Kemi Filani Blog:
2023: I’ll support whoever wins APC ticket – Tunde Bakare - Kemi Filani News
More Picks
1
"Most talked about man on the planet" Yul Edochie boasts as he says "it feels good breaking the internet" -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
19 hours ago
2
The way some married women cheat on their husbands especially in Lekki is alarming - Businesswoman, Sandra Iheuwa says -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
17 hours ago
3
Wives Of Nigerian Vice Chancellors Plan Trip To Turkey Amid Lecturers’ Association, ASUU Strike -
Sahara Reporters,
17 hours ago
4
Nigerian lady leaves social media users surprised after sharing photos of what her face looked like when she was pregnant (video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
17 hours ago
5
PDP reschedules NEC, National caucus meetings to May 11 -
Daily Post,
22 hours ago
6
You don't have the right to chat with me when you are broke - Nkechi Blessing Sunday -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
22 hours ago
7
Singer Kizz Daniel finally reveals faces of his lookalike sons in cute video -
Legit,
7 hours ago
8
Naira depreciates against dollar, exchanges at N419 -
Daily Trust,
17 hours ago
9
Super Eagles star, Moses Simon wins Nantes best player award -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
5 hours ago
10
Why I have never said ‘I love you’ to any girl – Singer, Chike opens up -
The Info NG,
9 hours ago
About Us
|
Contact Us
|
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Policy
|
RSS Feed
|
Sign Up
© 2013-2022 Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
One moment please...