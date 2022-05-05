Post News
News at a Glance
Septuagenarian tells court how driver allegedly defiled granddaughter inside car
The Eagle Online
- The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Rauf is charged with defilement.
16 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
The Punch:
Lagos driver allegedly defiles boss’ five-year-old granddaughter inside car
News Breakers:
Lagos driver allegedly defiles boss’ five-year-old granddaughter inside car
Ladun Liadi Blog:
Lagos Driver Allegedly Defiles Boss’ Five-Year-Old Granddaughter Inside Car | Ladun Liadi's Blog
Within Nigeria:
Lagos driver allegedly defiles boss’ five-year-old granddaughter inside car
Tori News:
55-year-old Driver Arraigned For Allegedly Defiling Boss' Five-year-old Granddaughter Inside Car
More Picks
1
"Most talked about man on the planet" Yul Edochie boasts as he says "it feels good breaking the internet" -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
16 hours ago
2
Renowned Nigerian Pastor, Tunde Bakare Picks APC’s Presidential Forms -
NPO Reports,
22 hours ago
3
2023: Ibikunle Amosun joins list of Presidential aspirants, declares interest -
Daily Post,
24 hours ago
4
The way some married women cheat on their husbands especially in Lekki is alarming - Businesswoman, Sandra Iheuwa says -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
14 hours ago
5
Nigerian lady leaves social media users surprised after sharing photos of what her face looked like when she was pregnant (video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
14 hours ago
6
Singer Kizz Daniel finally reveals faces of his lookalike sons in cute video -
Legit,
4 hours ago
7
Naira depreciates against dollar, exchanges at N419 -
Daily Trust,
14 hours ago
8
Biden appoints 1st black woman White House Press Secretary — Daily Nigerian -
Daily Nigerian,
11 hours ago
9
Nigeria to face France, Canada and South Korea at 2022 U-20 Women?s World Cup in Costa Rica -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
1 hour ago
10
You don't have the right to chat with me when you are broke - Nkechi Blessing Sunday -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
19 hours ago
