Man sentenced to death for murder of monarch in Ekiti
Ripples Nigeria  - Justice Olukayode Ogundana of the Ekiti State High Court, Ado Ekiti, on Thursday sentenced a 42-year-old man, Ademola Omoniyi to death by hanging for the murder of a traditional ruler in the state.

20 hours ago
