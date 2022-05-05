Buhari’s Ministers, Timipre Sylva, Ogbonnaya Onu To Join Presidential Race









Minister of Science and Technology, Ogbonnaya Onu, will on Friday formally declare to run for President in 2023 on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC), SaharaReporters learnt on ...



