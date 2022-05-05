Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

2023 Presidency: I Will Continue To Fight Corruption Like Buhari – Akpabio
Channels Television  - The Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Godswill Akpabio, on Thursday, said he will continue to fight corruption like President Muhammadu Buhari if elected as President in 2023.

13 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

