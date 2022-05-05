Post News
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
The Punch
2
Linda Ikeji Blog
3
Vanguard News
4
Daily Post
5
The Cable
6
The Nation
7
Legit
8
The Guardian
9
Channels Television
10
This Day
11
Sahara Reporters
12
Leadership
13
TechPoint Africa
14
Daily Trust
15
Nigerian Tribune
News at a Glance
Wives Of Nigerian Vice Chancellors Plan Trip To Turkey Amid Lecturers’ Association, ASUU Strike
Sahara Reporters
- Wives Of Nigerian Vice Chancellors Plan Trip To Turkey Amid Lecturers’ Association, ASUU Strike
2 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
The Punch:
Vice Chancellor wives plan Turkey trip amid ASUU strike
CKN Nigeria:
Unbelievable :Vice Chancellors’ Wives Plan Turkey Trip Despite Ongoing ASUU Strike
The Street Journal:
Wives of Nigerian universities’ vice chancellors plan Turkey trip amidst lingering strike
News Breakers:
Vice Chancellor wives plan Turkey trip amid ASUU strike
Tunde Ednut:
Vice Chancellors’ wives plan Turkey trip amid ASUU strike
Within Nigeria:
Vice Chancellors’ wives plan Turkey trip amid ASUU strike
More Picks
1
"We were removed from a project after kickoff for being Nigerian" - RMD's daughter, Nichole reveals -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
13 hours ago
2
2023: Ibikunle Amosun joins list of Presidential aspirants, declares interest -
Daily Post,
11 hours ago
3
Type of Yar’ Adua hard to find - Goodluck Jonathan -
Daily Post,
15 hours ago
4
Guardiola Equals Mourinho’s Champions League Semi-Final Record After City’s Loss To Madrid -
Complete Sports,
24 hours ago
5
“Please keep your support to yourselves” – Don Jazzy warns Fans who thrive on hating other colleagues -
Yaba Left Online,
12 hours ago
6
You don't have the right to chat with me when you are broke - Nkechi Blessing Sunday -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
7 hours ago
7
Nigerian Government Completes 6000 Housing Units – Minister -
The Genius Media,
15 hours ago
8
War: Seven journalists killed in Ukraine -
Daily Post,
17 hours ago
9
2023: Presidency not a traditional title - Fayemi says, denies betraying Tinubu -
Legit,
16 hours ago
10
Bestiality: Police vow to fish out dog owners -
The Punch,
18 hours ago
