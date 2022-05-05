Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Wives Of Nigerian Vice Chancellors Plan Trip To Turkey Amid Lecturers’ Association, ASUU Strike
Sahara Reporters  - Wives Of Nigerian Vice Chancellors Plan Trip To Turkey Amid Lecturers’ Association, ASUU Strike

2 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Vice Chancellor wives plan Turkey trip amid ASUU strike The Punch:
Vice Chancellor wives plan Turkey trip amid ASUU strike
CKN Nigeria:
Unbelievable :Vice Chancellors’ Wives Plan Turkey Trip Despite Ongoing ASUU Strike
Wives of Nigerian universities’ vice chancellors plan Turkey trip amidst lingering strike The Street Journal:
Wives of Nigerian universities’ vice chancellors plan Turkey trip amidst lingering strike
Vice Chancellor wives plan Turkey trip amid ASUU strike News Breakers:
Vice Chancellor wives plan Turkey trip amid ASUU strike
Vice Chancellors’ wives plan Turkey trip amid ASUU strike Tunde Ednut:
Vice Chancellors’ wives plan Turkey trip amid ASUU strike
Vice Chancellors’ wives plan Turkey trip amid ASUU strike Within Nigeria:
Vice Chancellors’ wives plan Turkey trip amid ASUU strike


   More Picks
1 "We were removed from a project after kickoff for being Nigerian" - RMD's daughter, Nichole reveals - Linda Ikeji Blog, 13 hours ago
2 2023: Ibikunle Amosun joins list of Presidential aspirants, declares interest - Daily Post, 11 hours ago
3 Type of Yar’ Adua hard to find - Goodluck Jonathan - Daily Post, 15 hours ago
4 Guardiola Equals Mourinho’s Champions League Semi-Final Record After City’s Loss To Madrid - Complete Sports, 24 hours ago
5 “Please keep your support to yourselves” – Don Jazzy warns Fans who thrive on hating other colleagues - Yaba Left Online, 12 hours ago
6 You don't have the right to chat with me when you are broke - Nkechi Blessing Sunday - Linda Ikeji Blog, 7 hours ago
7 Nigerian Government Completes 6000 Housing Units – Minister - The Genius Media, 15 hours ago
8 War: Seven journalists killed in Ukraine - Daily Post, 17 hours ago
9 2023: Presidency not a traditional title - Fayemi says, denies betraying Tinubu - Legit, 16 hours ago
10 Bestiality: Police vow to fish out dog owners - The Punch, 18 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info