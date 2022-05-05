Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Nigerian Government Completes Repair Of Abuja-Kaduna Rail Bombed By Terrorists As Passengers Remain In Captivity
Sahara Reporters  - Fidet Okhiria, Managing Director of the Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC), disclosed this in a statement on Thursday.

23 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

FG: We’ve completed repair of bombed rail track, Kaduna train services will commence soon Daily Trust:
FG: We’ve completed repair of bombed rail track, Kaduna train services will commence soon
FG completes repair of bombed rail track Linda Ikeji Blog:
FG completes repair of bombed rail track
Nigerian govt completes work on damaged Abuja-Kaduna rail track Ripples Nigeria:
Nigerian govt completes work on damaged Abuja-Kaduna rail track
FG Completes Repair Of Bombed Abuja-Kaduna Rail Track The Will:
FG Completes Repair Of Bombed Abuja-Kaduna Rail Track
FG completes repair of bombed Abuja-Kaduna rail track The Street Journal:
FG completes repair of bombed Abuja-Kaduna rail track
We’ve Completed Repair Of Bombed Rail Track, Says FG Studio CB55:
We’ve Completed Repair Of Bombed Rail Track, Says FG
Bombed Abuja-Kaduna Rail Track Has Been Repaired – FG GQ Buzz:
Bombed Abuja-Kaduna Rail Track Has Been Repaired – FG
Nigerian Government Completes Repair Of Abuja-Kaduna Rail Bombed By Terrorists As Passengers Remain In Captivity News Breakers:
Nigerian Government Completes Repair Of Abuja-Kaduna Rail Bombed By Terrorists As Passengers Remain In Captivity
FG Completes Repair Of Bombed Rail Track Tori News:
FG Completes Repair Of Bombed Rail Track


   More Picks
1 "Most talked about man on the planet" Yul Edochie boasts as he says "it feels good breaking the internet" - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
2 The way some married women cheat on their husbands especially in Lekki is alarming - Businesswoman, Sandra Iheuwa says - Linda Ikeji Blog, 18 hours ago
3 Wives Of Nigerian Vice Chancellors Plan Trip To Turkey Amid Lecturers’ Association, ASUU Strike - Sahara Reporters, 19 hours ago
4 Biden appoints 1st black woman White House Press Secretary — Daily Nigerian - Daily Nigerian, 15 hours ago
5 Super Eagles star, Moses Simon wins Nantes best player award - Linda Ikeji Blog, 7 hours ago
6 Nigerian lady leaves social media users surprised after sharing photos of what her face looked like when she was pregnant (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 18 hours ago
7 Nigeria to face France, Canada and South Korea at 2022 U-20 Women?s World Cup in Costa Rica - Linda Ikeji Blog, 6 hours ago
8 PDP reschedules NEC, National caucus meetings to May 11 - Daily Post, 24 hours ago
9 You don't have the right to chat with me when you are broke - Nkechi Blessing Sunday - Linda Ikeji Blog, 1 day ago
10 Singer Kizz Daniel finally reveals faces of his lookalike sons in cute video - Legit, 9 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info