Nigerian Government Completes Repair Of Abuja-Kaduna Rail Bombed By Terrorists As Passengers Remain In Captivity
Sahara Reporters
- Fidet Okhiria, Managing Director of the Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC), disclosed this in a statement on Thursday.
23 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Daily Trust:
FG: We’ve completed repair of bombed rail track, Kaduna train services will commence soon
Linda Ikeji Blog:
FG completes repair of bombed rail track
Ripples Nigeria:
Nigerian govt completes work on damaged Abuja-Kaduna rail track
The Will:
FG Completes Repair Of Bombed Abuja-Kaduna Rail Track
The Street Journal:
FG completes repair of bombed Abuja-Kaduna rail track
Studio CB55:
We’ve Completed Repair Of Bombed Rail Track, Says FG
GQ Buzz:
Bombed Abuja-Kaduna Rail Track Has Been Repaired – FG
News Breakers:
Nigerian Government Completes Repair Of Abuja-Kaduna Rail Bombed By Terrorists As Passengers Remain In Captivity
Tori News:
FG Completes Repair Of Bombed Rail Track
More Picks
1
"Most talked about man on the planet" Yul Edochie boasts as he says "it feels good breaking the internet" -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
20 hours ago
2
The way some married women cheat on their husbands especially in Lekki is alarming - Businesswoman, Sandra Iheuwa says -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
18 hours ago
3
Wives Of Nigerian Vice Chancellors Plan Trip To Turkey Amid Lecturers’ Association, ASUU Strike -
Sahara Reporters,
19 hours ago
4
Biden appoints 1st black woman White House Press Secretary — Daily Nigerian -
Daily Nigerian,
15 hours ago
5
Super Eagles star, Moses Simon wins Nantes best player award -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
7 hours ago
6
Nigerian lady leaves social media users surprised after sharing photos of what her face looked like when she was pregnant (video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
18 hours ago
7
Nigeria to face France, Canada and South Korea at 2022 U-20 Women?s World Cup in Costa Rica -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
6 hours ago
8
PDP reschedules NEC, National caucus meetings to May 11 -
Daily Post,
24 hours ago
9
You don't have the right to chat with me when you are broke - Nkechi Blessing Sunday -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
1 day ago
10
Singer Kizz Daniel finally reveals faces of his lookalike sons in cute video -
Legit,
9 hours ago
