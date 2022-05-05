Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Edo Police arrest fake Prophet for defrauding people using false prophecies
Within Nigeria  - Operatives of the Edo State Police Command have arrested one Benson Nosakhare masquerading as a prophet who deceives members of the public using false

16 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Police Arrest Edo Cleric Over Fake Prophecy Leadership:
Police Arrest Edo Cleric Over Fake Prophecy
Police arrest alleged fake prophet in Edo The Guardian:
Police arrest alleged fake prophet in Edo
Fake prophet arrested in Edo Daily Post:
Fake prophet arrested in Edo
Police Arrest Alleged Fake Prophet In Edo Independent:
Police Arrest Alleged Fake Prophet In Edo
Prophet Benson Nosakhare arrested over PM News:
Prophet Benson Nosakhare arrested over 'fake prophecy' - P.M. News
Police arrest suspected fake prophet in Edo The Eagle Online:
Police arrest suspected fake prophet in Edo
Police Arrest Alleged Fake Prophet In Edo The Street Journal:
Police Arrest Alleged Fake Prophet In Edo
Police arrest alleged fake prophet in Edo News Breakers:
Police arrest alleged fake prophet in Edo


   More Picks
1 "Most talked about man on the planet" Yul Edochie boasts as he says "it feels good breaking the internet" - Linda Ikeji Blog, 17 hours ago
2 Renowned Nigerian Pastor, Tunde Bakare Picks APC’s Presidential Forms - NPO Reports, 24 hours ago
3 The way some married women cheat on their husbands especially in Lekki is alarming - Businesswoman, Sandra Iheuwa says - Linda Ikeji Blog, 15 hours ago
4 Wives Of Nigerian Vice Chancellors Plan Trip To Turkey Amid Lecturers’ Association, ASUU Strike - Sahara Reporters, 16 hours ago
5 Nigerian lady leaves social media users surprised after sharing photos of what her face looked like when she was pregnant (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 15 hours ago
6 PDP reschedules NEC, National caucus meetings to May 11 - Daily Post, 21 hours ago
7 You don't have the right to chat with me when you are broke - Nkechi Blessing Sunday - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
8 Singer Kizz Daniel finally reveals faces of his lookalike sons in cute video - Legit, 6 hours ago
9 Naira depreciates against dollar, exchanges at N419 - Daily Trust, 15 hours ago
10 Nigeria to face France, Canada and South Korea at 2022 U-20 Women?s World Cup in Costa Rica - Linda Ikeji Blog, 3 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info