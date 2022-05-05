Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


42-year-old man to die by hanging for killing Ekiti traditional leader
Legit  - An Ado Ekiti High Court in Ekiti state on Thursday, May 5, sentenced 42-year-old man, Ademola Omoniyi to death by hanging for murdering a traditional ruler.

2 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Man to die by hanging for murdering traditional ruler The Nation:
Man to die by hanging for murdering traditional ruler
Man to die by hanging for murdering traditional ruler — NEWSVERGE News Verge:
Man to die by hanging for murdering traditional ruler — NEWSVERGE
Man to die by hanging for murdering traditional ruler The Eagle Online:
Man to die by hanging for murdering traditional ruler
Man to die by hanging for murdering traditional ruler The Point:
Man to die by hanging for murdering traditional ruler
A 42-year-old man, Stephen Omoniyi, has been sentenced to de@th by h@nging for k#lling a traditional ruler in Ado-Ekiti, Ekiti State. Instablog 9ja:
A 42-year-old man, Stephen Omoniyi, has been sentenced to de@th by h@nging for k#lling a traditional ruler in Ado-Ekiti, Ekiti State.


   More Picks
1 "We were removed from a project after kickoff for being Nigerian" - RMD's daughter, Nichole reveals - Linda Ikeji Blog, 15 hours ago
2 2023: Ibikunle Amosun joins list of Presidential aspirants, declares interest - Daily Post, 13 hours ago
3 “Please keep your support to yourselves” – Don Jazzy warns Fans who thrive on hating other colleagues - Yaba Left Online, 13 hours ago
4 You don't have the right to chat with me when you are broke - Nkechi Blessing Sunday - Linda Ikeji Blog, 9 hours ago
5 Nigerian Government Completes 6000 Housing Units – Minister - The Genius Media, 16 hours ago
6 War: Seven journalists killed in Ukraine - Daily Post, 18 hours ago
7 2023: Presidency not a traditional title - Fayemi says, denies betraying Tinubu - Legit, 18 hours ago
8 Bestiality: Police vow to fish out dog owners - The Punch, 20 hours ago
9 We’re happy world is with Nigeria against terrorism, Buhari tells UN chief - The Guardian, 20 hours ago
10 Tariff hike: Hearing in consumers’ suit against MultiChoice suffers setback - The Guardian, 8 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info