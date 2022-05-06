Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Biden appoints 1st black woman White House Press Secretary — Daily Nigerian
News photo Daily Nigerian  - U.S. President Joe Biden, on Thursday, announced Karine Jean-Pierre as White House Press Secretary, making history as the first Black woman to hold the post.

9 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Sahara Reporters:
Biden Names First Black Woman, Openly Gay Person As White House Press Secretary
Biden appoints 1st black woman White House Press Secretary The Herald:
Biden appoints 1st black woman White House Press Secretary
Biden appoints Jean-Pierre first black woman as White House Press Secretary - P.M. News PM News:
Biden appoints Jean-Pierre first black woman as White House Press Secretary - P.M. News
Biden appoints first black woman White House Press Secretary The Eagle Online:
Biden appoints first black woman White House Press Secretary
Biden appoints 1st black woman White House Press Secretary — NEWSVERGE News Verge:
Biden appoints 1st black woman White House Press Secretary — NEWSVERGE
Biden Appoints Karine Jean-Pierre As First Black White House Press Secretary The Nigeria Lawyer:
Biden Appoints Karine Jean-Pierre As First Black White House Press Secretary
Biden appoints Jean-Pierre first black woman as White House Press Secretary News Breakers:
Biden appoints Jean-Pierre first black woman as White House Press Secretary


   More Picks
1 "Most talked about man on the planet" Yul Edochie boasts as he says "it feels good breaking the internet" - Linda Ikeji Blog, 14 hours ago
2 "We were removed from a project after kickoff for being Nigerian" - RMD's daughter, Nichole reveals - Linda Ikeji Blog, 24 hours ago
3 Renowned Nigerian Pastor, Tunde Bakare Picks APC’s Presidential Forms - NPO Reports, 21 hours ago
4 2023: Ibikunle Amosun joins list of Presidential aspirants, declares interest - Daily Post, 22 hours ago
5 Naira depreciates against dollar, exchanges at N419 - Daily Trust, 12 hours ago
6 You don't have the right to chat with me when you are broke - Nkechi Blessing Sunday - Linda Ikeji Blog, 18 hours ago
7 Singer Kizz Daniel finally reveals faces of his lookalike sons in cute video - Legit, 3 hours ago
8 Wives Of Nigerian Vice Chancellors Plan Trip To Turkey Amid Lecturers’ Association, ASUU Strike - Sahara Reporters, 13 hours ago
9 “Please keep your support to yourselves” – Don Jazzy warns Fans who thrive on hating other colleagues - Yaba Left Online, 22 hours ago
10 The South-East and Ayo Adebanjo’s musings on power shift, By Azu Ishiekwene - Premium Times, 22 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info