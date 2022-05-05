They claim Buhari has done nothing. UN scribe, Antonio Gutteres, says not so - P.M. News

|
|
|
|
|
1
|
"We were removed from a project after kickoff for being Nigerian" - RMD's daughter, Nichole reveals - Linda Ikeji Blog,
22 hours ago
|
2
|
Renowned Nigerian Pastor, Tunde Bakare Picks APC’s Presidential Forms - NPO Reports,
19 hours ago
|
3
|
2023: Ibikunle Amosun joins list of Presidential aspirants, declares interest - Daily Post,
21 hours ago
|
4
|
Type of Yar’ Adua hard to find - Goodluck Jonathan - Daily Post,
1 day ago
|
5
|
You don't have the right to chat with me when you are broke - Nkechi Blessing Sunday - Linda Ikeji Blog,
16 hours ago
|
6
|
Tariff hike: Hearing in consumers’ suit against MultiChoice suffers setback - The Guardian,
15 hours ago
|
7
|
Naira depreciates against dollar, exchanges at N419 - Daily Trust,
10 hours ago
|
8
|
“Please keep your support to yourselves” – Don Jazzy warns Fans who thrive on hating other colleagues - Yaba Left Online,
21 hours ago
|
9
|
Singer Kizz Daniel finally reveals faces of his lookalike sons in cute video - Legit,
1 hour ago
|
10
|
Wives Of Nigerian Vice Chancellors Plan Trip To Turkey Amid Lecturers’ Association, ASUU Strike - Sahara Reporters,
11 hours ago