Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


They claim Buhari has done nothing. UN scribe, Antonio Gutteres, says not so - P.M. News
PM News  - At a meeting with President Buhari in Abuja, he declared: “I was extremely surprised. The image that exists is of a hopeless situation.

7 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 94%

 Additional Sources

Femi Adesina: They Claim Buhari Has Done Nothing. UN Scribe, Antonio Guterres, Says Not So The Herald:
Femi Adesina: They Claim Buhari Has Done Nothing. UN Scribe, Antonio Guterres, Says Not So
They claim Buhari has done nothing. The Eagle Online:
They claim Buhari has done nothing.
They claim Buhari has done nothing. News Breakers:
They claim Buhari has done nothing.
They Claim Buhari Has Done Nothing, UN Scribe Antonio Gutteres Says Not So Naija News:
They Claim Buhari Has Done Nothing, UN Scribe Antonio Gutteres Says Not So
They Claim Buhari Has Done Nothing. UN Scribe, Antonio Gutteres, Says Not So The New Diplomat:
They Claim Buhari Has Done Nothing. UN Scribe, Antonio Gutteres, Says Not So
Opinion: They Claim Buhari Has Done Nothing. UN Scribe, Antonio Gutteres, Says Not So – By Femi Adesina Yes International! Magazine:
Opinion: They Claim Buhari Has Done Nothing. UN Scribe, Antonio Gutteres, Says Not So – By Femi Adesina


   More Picks
1 "We were removed from a project after kickoff for being Nigerian" - RMD's daughter, Nichole reveals - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
2 Renowned Nigerian Pastor, Tunde Bakare Picks APC’s Presidential Forms - NPO Reports, 19 hours ago
3 2023: Ibikunle Amosun joins list of Presidential aspirants, declares interest - Daily Post, 21 hours ago
4 Type of Yar’ Adua hard to find - Goodluck Jonathan - Daily Post, 1 day ago
5 You don't have the right to chat with me when you are broke - Nkechi Blessing Sunday - Linda Ikeji Blog, 16 hours ago
6 Tariff hike: Hearing in consumers’ suit against MultiChoice suffers setback - The Guardian, 15 hours ago
7 Naira depreciates against dollar, exchanges at N419 - Daily Trust, 10 hours ago
8 “Please keep your support to yourselves” – Don Jazzy warns Fans who thrive on hating other colleagues - Yaba Left Online, 21 hours ago
9 Singer Kizz Daniel finally reveals faces of his lookalike sons in cute video - Legit, 1 hour ago
10 Wives Of Nigerian Vice Chancellors Plan Trip To Turkey Amid Lecturers’ Association, ASUU Strike - Sahara Reporters, 11 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info