Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Singer Kizz Daniel finally reveals faces of his lookalike sons in cute video
News photo Legit  - Top singer Kizz Daniel has finally revealed the faces of his sons, Jelani and Jalil, in a trending video on social media. Fans gushed over their resemblance.

1 hour ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Kizz Daniel finally reveals twin’s faces The Nation:
Kizz Daniel finally reveals twin’s faces
Singer, Kizz Daniel, has for the first time shown the faces of his children. This is coming weeks after he unveiled their mum, MJ, on Mother The Punch:
Singer, Kizz Daniel, has for the first time shown the faces of his children. This is coming weeks after he unveiled their mum, MJ, on Mother's Day. The music star and MJ welcomed a set of triplets in May 2021, unfortunately, one of the babies died ...
Finally! Kizz Daniel Reveals His Sons’ Faces || Watch Video Too Xclusive:
Finally! Kizz Daniel Reveals His Sons’ Faces || Watch Video
Adorable video of singer Kizz Daniel and his sons Yaba Left Online:
Adorable video of singer Kizz Daniel and his sons
Adorable video of singer Kizz Daniel and his sons The Dabigal Blog:
Adorable video of singer Kizz Daniel and his sons
Finally Kizz Daniel Reveals His Sons Faces (See Adorable Video) Tunde Ednut:
Finally Kizz Daniel Reveals His Sons Faces (See Adorable Video)
Kizz Daniel Finally unveils the Faces of His Sons Mp3 Bullet:
Kizz Daniel Finally unveils the Faces of His Sons
‘They Look So Much Like Their Daddy’ Singer Kizz Daniel Sparks Reactions Over Striking Resemblance With Children Naija News:
‘They Look So Much Like Their Daddy’ Singer Kizz Daniel Sparks Reactions Over Striking Resemblance With Children
Singer, Kizz Daniel, has for the first time shown the faces of his children Nigerian Pilot:
Singer, Kizz Daniel, has for the first time shown the faces of his children


   More Picks
1 "We were removed from a project after kickoff for being Nigerian" - RMD's daughter, Nichole reveals - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
2 Renowned Nigerian Pastor, Tunde Bakare Picks APC’s Presidential Forms - NPO Reports, 19 hours ago
3 2023: Ibikunle Amosun joins list of Presidential aspirants, declares interest - Daily Post, 21 hours ago
4 Type of Yar’ Adua hard to find - Goodluck Jonathan - Daily Post, 1 day ago
5 You don't have the right to chat with me when you are broke - Nkechi Blessing Sunday - Linda Ikeji Blog, 16 hours ago
6 Tariff hike: Hearing in consumers’ suit against MultiChoice suffers setback - The Guardian, 15 hours ago
7 Naira depreciates against dollar, exchanges at N419 - Daily Trust, 11 hours ago
8 “Please keep your support to yourselves” – Don Jazzy warns Fans who thrive on hating other colleagues - Yaba Left Online, 21 hours ago
9 Singer Kizz Daniel finally reveals faces of his lookalike sons in cute video - Legit, 1 hour ago
10 Wives Of Nigerian Vice Chancellors Plan Trip To Turkey Amid Lecturers’ Association, ASUU Strike - Sahara Reporters, 11 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info