Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Strike at lvory towers: SSANU, NASU laud Ngige’s efforts at resolving strike
The Guardian  - The Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU) and the Non-Academic Staff Union of Universities (NASU) have commended the efforts of the Minister of Labour and Employment, Sen. Chris Ngige, towards resolving their indefinite strikes.

2 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

SSANU, NASU laud Ngige’s efforts at resolving strike Vanguard News:
SSANU, NASU laud Ngige’s efforts at resolving strike
Strike at lvory towers: SSANU, NASU laud Ngige’s efforts at resolving strike News Diary Online:
Strike at lvory towers: SSANU, NASU laud Ngige’s efforts at resolving strike
Strike at lvory towers: SSANU, NASU laud Ngige’s efforts at resolving strike Sundiata Post:
Strike at lvory towers: SSANU, NASU laud Ngige’s efforts at resolving strike
Strike at lvory towers: SSANU, NASU laud Ngige’s efforts at resolving strike News Verge:
Strike at lvory towers: SSANU, NASU laud Ngige’s efforts at resolving strike
Strike At Lvory Towers: SSANU, NASU Laud Ngige’s Efforts At Resolving Strike The Street Journal:
Strike At Lvory Towers: SSANU, NASU Laud Ngige’s Efforts At Resolving Strike
SSANU, NASU laud Ngige’s efforts at resolving strike Champion Newspapers:
SSANU, NASU laud Ngige’s efforts at resolving strike
SSANU, NASU laud Ngige’s efforts at resolving strike PM News:
SSANU, NASU laud Ngige’s efforts at resolving strike
SSANU, NASU laud Ngige’s efforts at resolving strike News Breakers:
SSANU, NASU laud Ngige’s efforts at resolving strike


   More Picks
1 "Most talked about man on the planet" Yul Edochie boasts as he says "it feels good breaking the internet" - Linda Ikeji Blog, 16 hours ago
2 Renowned Nigerian Pastor, Tunde Bakare Picks APC’s Presidential Forms - NPO Reports, 22 hours ago
3 2023: Ibikunle Amosun joins list of Presidential aspirants, declares interest - Daily Post, 24 hours ago
4 The way some married women cheat on their husbands especially in Lekki is alarming - Businesswoman, Sandra Iheuwa says - Linda Ikeji Blog, 14 hours ago
5 Nigerian lady leaves social media users surprised after sharing photos of what her face looked like when she was pregnant (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 14 hours ago
6 Singer Kizz Daniel finally reveals faces of his lookalike sons in cute video - Legit, 4 hours ago
7 Naira depreciates against dollar, exchanges at N419 - Daily Trust, 14 hours ago
8 Nigeria to face France, Canada and South Korea at 2022 U-20 Women?s World Cup in Costa Rica - Linda Ikeji Blog, 1 hour ago
9 You don't have the right to chat with me when you are broke - Nkechi Blessing Sunday - Linda Ikeji Blog, 19 hours ago
10 Wives Of Nigerian Vice Chancellors Plan Trip To Turkey Amid Lecturers’ Association, ASUU Strike - Sahara Reporters, 14 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info