“Even if you see it, you can’t touch it” – Tonto Dikeh blasts critics following somersault revealing her panties

Theinfong - Nigeria entertainment, gossip, relationship and news blog



Tonto Dikeh, a Nollywood actress, has reacted after becoming the center of attention for netizens due to a somersault that revealed a sensitive part of her ... The Info NG - TheinfongTheinfong - Nigeria entertainment, gossip, relationship and news blogTonto Dikeh, a Nollywood actress, has reacted after becoming the center of attention for netizens due to a somersault that revealed a sensitive part of her ...



News Credibility Score: 90%