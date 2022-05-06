Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


NCC rallies media stakeholders to enhance effective reporting of telecoms industry
News photo Daily Post  - Consistent with its strategic objective of stakeholder collaboration and partnering, the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) recently met a section of stakeholders in the mass media industry.

11 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

NCC rallies media stakeholders to enhance effective reporting of telecoms industry News Diary Online:
NCC rallies media stakeholders to enhance effective reporting of telecoms industry
NCC rallies media stakeholders to enhance effective reporting of telecoms industry National Accord:
NCC rallies media stakeholders to enhance effective reporting of telecoms industry
NCC Rallies Media Stakeholders to Enhance Effective Reporting of Telecoms Industry Tech Economy:
NCC Rallies Media Stakeholders to Enhance Effective Reporting of Telecoms Industry
NCC rallies media stakeholders to enhance effective reporting of telecoms industry Eco City Reporters:
NCC rallies media stakeholders to enhance effective reporting of telecoms industry
National Daily:
NCC rallies media stakeholders to enhance effective reporting


   More Picks
1 2023: Former Nigerian governor declares presidential ambition, to pick APC N100m nomination form immediately - Legit, 7 hours ago
2 Super Eagles star, Moses Simon wins Nantes best player award - Linda Ikeji Blog, 14 hours ago
3 Singer Kizz Daniel finally reveals faces of his lookalike sons in cute video - Legit, 17 hours ago
4 IPOB not on UK’s list of terrorist organisations — British High Commission - Nigerian Tribune, 2 hours ago
5 Defunct PHCN retirees not entitled to 33 per cent increase in pension – PTAD - Vanguard News, 22 hours ago
6 New UK visa exempts graduates from Nigerian universities - Daily Trust, 13 hours ago
7 UTME begins nationwide as 1.7m candidates sit for examination — NEWSVERGE - News Verge, 14 hours ago
8 2023: FG bars civil servants from partaking in primaries - The Punch, 8 hours ago
9 Saudi Arabian Police Arrest 30 Nigerians For Displaying Tinubu's Campaign Posters In Kaaba - Sahara Reporters, 13 hours ago
10 LISTEN: Victony Releases New EP 'Outlaw' - Not Just OK, 22 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info