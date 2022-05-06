Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


AfDB secures $15.6bn investment for construction of Lagos-Abidjan highway
News photo The Guardian  - Dr Akinwumi Adesina, the president, African Development Bank (AfDB), says the bank has secured 15.6 billion dollars investment for the construction of the Lagos-Abidjan highway.

8 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

AfDB secures $15.6bn investment for construction of Lagos-Abidjan highway Business Day:
AfDB secures $15.6bn investment for construction of Lagos-Abidjan highway
AfDB Secures $15.6bn Investment For Construction Of Lagos-Abidjan Highway The Street Journal:
AfDB Secures $15.6bn Investment For Construction Of Lagos-Abidjan Highway
AfDB Secures $15.6bn Investment For Construction Of Lagos-Abidjan Highway The Will:
AfDB Secures $15.6bn Investment For Construction Of Lagos-Abidjan Highway
AfDB secures $15.6 billion for construction of Lagos-Abidjan highway Pulse Nigeria:
AfDB secures $15.6 billion for construction of Lagos-Abidjan highway
AfDB to construct $15.6bn highway from Lagos to Abidjan — Daily Nigerian Daily Nigerian:
AfDB to construct $15.6bn highway from Lagos to Abidjan — Daily Nigerian
AfDB secures $15.6bn investment for construction of Lagos-Abidjan highway News Breakers:
AfDB secures $15.6bn investment for construction of Lagos-Abidjan highway
AfDB secures $15.6bn investment for construction of Lagos-Abidjan highway National Daily:
AfDB secures $15.6bn investment for construction of Lagos-Abidjan highway


   More Picks
1 The way some married women cheat on their husbands especially in Lekki is alarming - Businesswoman, Sandra Iheuwa says - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
2 Wives Of Nigerian Vice Chancellors Plan Trip To Turkey Amid Lecturers’ Association, ASUU Strike - Sahara Reporters, 23 hours ago
3 Super Eagles star, Moses Simon wins Nantes best player award - Linda Ikeji Blog, 11 hours ago
4 Nigerian lady leaves social media users surprised after sharing photos of what her face looked like when she was pregnant (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
5 Singer Kizz Daniel finally reveals faces of his lookalike sons in cute video - Legit, 13 hours ago
6 Naira depreciates against dollar, exchanges at N419 - Daily Trust, 23 hours ago
7 Defunct PHCN retirees not entitled to 33 per cent increase in pension – PTAD - Vanguard News, 19 hours ago
8 I am the most prepared presidential aspirant – Osinbajo - Vanguard News, 22 hours ago
9 Saudi Arabian Police Arrest 30 Nigerians For Displaying Tinubu's Campaign Posters In Kaaba - Sahara Reporters, 10 hours ago
10 LISTEN: Victony Releases New EP 'Outlaw' - Not Just OK, 18 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info