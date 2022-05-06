Post News
|
Newspapers
Login
|
Sign Up
|
Top News
Fresh News
Most Popular
My News
Video
Politics
Fashion
Sports
Health
Business
Technology
Opinion
Personal
Change My News Page
Login
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
More Top News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Naija Dailies » Sports Categories:
All Sports
|
Football
Naija Dailies »
Options
|
Edit Profile
|
Change E-mail
|
Change Password
|
Reset Password
|
Subscribe for Daily News
|
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
The Punch
2
Linda Ikeji Blog
3
Vanguard News
4
Daily Post
5
The Cable
6
The Nation
7
Legit
8
The Guardian
9
Channels Television
10
This Day
11
Sahara Reporters
12
Leadership
13
TechPoint Africa
14
Daily Trust
15
Nigerian Tribune
News at a Glance
AfDB secures $15.6bn investment for construction of Lagos-Abidjan highway
The Guardian
- Dr Akinwumi Adesina, the president, African Development Bank (AfDB), says the bank has secured 15.6 billion dollars investment for the construction of the Lagos-Abidjan highway.
8 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Business Day:
AfDB secures $15.6bn investment for construction of Lagos-Abidjan highway
The Street Journal:
AfDB Secures $15.6bn Investment For Construction Of Lagos-Abidjan Highway
The Will:
AfDB Secures $15.6bn Investment For Construction Of Lagos-Abidjan Highway
Pulse Nigeria:
AfDB secures $15.6 billion for construction of Lagos-Abidjan highway
Daily Nigerian:
AfDB to construct $15.6bn highway from Lagos to Abidjan — Daily Nigerian
News Breakers:
AfDB secures $15.6bn investment for construction of Lagos-Abidjan highway
National Daily:
AfDB secures $15.6bn investment for construction of Lagos-Abidjan highway
More Picks
1
The way some married women cheat on their husbands especially in Lekki is alarming - Businesswoman, Sandra Iheuwa says -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
23 hours ago
2
Wives Of Nigerian Vice Chancellors Plan Trip To Turkey Amid Lecturers’ Association, ASUU Strike -
Sahara Reporters,
23 hours ago
3
Super Eagles star, Moses Simon wins Nantes best player award -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
11 hours ago
4
Nigerian lady leaves social media users surprised after sharing photos of what her face looked like when she was pregnant (video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
23 hours ago
5
Singer Kizz Daniel finally reveals faces of his lookalike sons in cute video -
Legit,
13 hours ago
6
Naira depreciates against dollar, exchanges at N419 -
Daily Trust,
23 hours ago
7
Defunct PHCN retirees not entitled to 33 per cent increase in pension – PTAD -
Vanguard News,
19 hours ago
8
I am the most prepared presidential aspirant – Osinbajo -
Vanguard News,
22 hours ago
9
Saudi Arabian Police Arrest 30 Nigerians For Displaying Tinubu's Campaign Posters In Kaaba -
Sahara Reporters,
10 hours ago
10
LISTEN: Victony Releases New EP 'Outlaw' -
Not Just OK,
18 hours ago
About Us
|
Contact Us
|
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Policy
|
RSS Feed
|
Sign Up
© 2013-2022 Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
One moment please...