Sit-At-Home: We Know Where Criminals Called Unknown Gunmen Are, They Are Not Agitators – Governor Soludo
Sahara Reporters  - He described them as criminals and not agitators, warning that they will soon be harshly dealt with by his government.

8 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

