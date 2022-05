Saudi Arabian Police Arrest 30 Nigerians For Displaying Tinubu's Campaign Posters In Kaaba Sahara Reporters - Thirty Nigerian citizens have been arrested in Saudi Arabia for displaying campaign posters of Bola Ahmed Tinubu in the holy mosque, Kaaba, SaharaReporters learnt.The Nigerians, while on lesser Hajj, Umrah, were reportedly nabbed by the Saudi police at ...



News Credibility Score: 99%