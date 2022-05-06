Post News
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
The Punch
2
Linda Ikeji Blog
3
Vanguard News
4
Daily Post
5
The Cable
6
The Nation
7
Legit
8
The Guardian
9
Channels Television
10
This Day
11
Sahara Reporters
12
Leadership
13
TechPoint Africa
14
Daily Trust
15
Nigerian Tribune
News at a Glance
Omah Lay Announces New Music Release Date | SEE DETAILS
Not Just OK
- Talented singer and songwriter Omah Lay has announced the official release date of his new music in 2022.
12 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
The Guardian:
BTS Announce Release Date For 'Yet to Come' Music Video
The Street Journal:
BTS Announce Release Date For 'Yet To Come' Music Video
Mp3 Bullet:
Omah Lay reveals date for his forthcoming music
News Breakers:
BTS Announce Release Date For ‘Yet to Come’ Music Video
More Picks
1
2023: Former Nigerian governor declares presidential ambition, to pick APC N100m nomination form immediately -
Legit,
10 hours ago
2
Super Eagles star, Moses Simon wins Nantes best player award -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
17 hours ago
3
Singer Kizz Daniel finally reveals faces of his lookalike sons in cute video -
Legit,
20 hours ago
4
New UK visa exempts graduates from Nigerian universities -
Daily Trust,
16 hours ago
5
Saudi Arabian Police Arrest 30 Nigerians For Displaying Tinubu's Campaign Posters In Kaaba -
Sahara Reporters,
16 hours ago
6
South-east should produce next president if other regions truly seek equity or else we won't continue voting for those who cannot vote for us - Governor Umahi -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
7 hours ago
7
"My husband wants to kill me" - Nigerian woman cries out for help over alleged domestic violence -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
11 hours ago
8
LISTEN: Victony Releases New EP 'Outlaw' -
Not Just OK,
1 day ago
9
Strike at lvory towers: SSANU, NASU laud Ngige’s efforts at resolving strike -
The Guardian,
18 hours ago
10
AfDB secures $15.6bn investment for construction of Lagos-Abidjan highway -
The Guardian,
14 hours ago
