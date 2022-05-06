Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Police arrest 46 suspects, recover firearms, ammunition, vehicles in Enugu
News photo The Guardian  - The Commissioner of Police, Enugu State, Mr Lawal Abubakar, says no fewer than 46 suspects have been arrested for various offences between March and April in the state.

8 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Police Arrest 46 Suspects, Recover Firearms, Ammunition, Vehicles In Enugu The Street Journal:
Police Arrest 46 Suspects, Recover Firearms, Ammunition, Vehicles In Enugu
Police arrest 46 suspects, recover firearms, ammunition, vehicles in Enugu Prompt News:
Police arrest 46 suspects, recover firearms, ammunition, vehicles in Enugu
Police arrest 46 suspected IPOB militants, recover firearms, vehicles in Enugu — Daily Nigerian Daily Nigerian:
Police arrest 46 suspected IPOB militants, recover firearms, vehicles in Enugu — Daily Nigerian
Police arrest 46 suspects, recover firearms, ammunition, vehicles in Enugu News Breakers:
Police arrest 46 suspects, recover firearms, ammunition, vehicles in Enugu


   More Picks
1 Biden appoints 1st black woman White House Press Secretary — Daily Nigerian - Daily Nigerian, 21 hours ago
2 2023: Former Nigerian governor declares presidential ambition, to pick APC N100m nomination form immediately - Legit, 6 hours ago
3 Super Eagles star, Moses Simon wins Nantes best player award - Linda Ikeji Blog, 13 hours ago
4 Singer Kizz Daniel finally reveals faces of his lookalike sons in cute video - Legit, 15 hours ago
5 Defunct PHCN retirees not entitled to 33 per cent increase in pension – PTAD - Vanguard News, 21 hours ago
6 I am the most prepared presidential aspirant – Osinbajo - Vanguard News, 24 hours ago
7 UTME begins nationwide as 1.7m candidates sit for examination — NEWSVERGE - News Verge, 13 hours ago
8 2023: FG bars civil servants from partaking in primaries - The Punch, 7 hours ago
9 New UK visa exempts graduates from Nigerian universities - Daily Trust, 11 hours ago
10 Saudi Arabian Police Arrest 30 Nigerians For Displaying Tinubu's Campaign Posters In Kaaba - Sahara Reporters, 12 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info