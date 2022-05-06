Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Lagos Gov'ship: Tinubu Paid For My Nomination Forms - Sanwo-Olu
Leadership  - All Progressives Congress (APC) national leader and 2023 presidential hopeful, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has paid for the N50m Expression of Interest and

19 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

2023 ELECTION: Tinubu Paid For My Second Term Nomination Forms — Gov Sanwo-Olu Naija Loaded:
2023 ELECTION: Tinubu Paid For My Second Term Nomination Forms — Gov Sanwo-Olu
2023: Tinubu bought my nomination form, says Sanwo-Olu Business Day:
2023: Tinubu bought my nomination form, says Sanwo-Olu
Lagos Gov’ship: Tinubu Paid For My Nomination Forms - Sanwo-Olu The Nigeria Lawyer:
Lagos Gov’ship: Tinubu Paid For My Nomination Forms - Sanwo-Olu
2023: Tinubu backs Sanwo-Olu, Hamzat, pays for Governor’s APC forms + Photos The Eagle Online:
2023: Tinubu backs Sanwo-Olu, Hamzat, pays for Governor’s APC forms + Photos


   More Picks
1 New UK visa exempts graduates from Nigerian universities - Daily Trust, 24 hours ago
2 2023: Former Nigerian governor declares presidential ambition, to pick APC N100m nomination form immediately - Legit, 18 hours ago
3 Chelsea confirm American billionaire Todd Boehly has signed an agreement to buy the club from Roman Abramovich in a £4.25bn deal - Linda Ikeji Blog, 2 hours ago
4 Nigeria to become gold jewelry destination — Minister - The Nation, 19 hours ago
5 South-east should produce next president if other regions truly seek equity or else we won't continue voting for those who cannot vote for us - Governor Umahi - Linda Ikeji Blog, 14 hours ago
6 2023 Elections: Nigerian Government Bars Civil Servants From Participating In Party Primaries - Sahara Reporters, 18 hours ago
7 “I can’t even lie my DM is crazy right now ” - Nollywood actress, Eniola Badmus declares herself  'every man’s choice' amid her weight-loss transformation - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
8 Saudi Arabian Police Arrest 30 Nigerians For Displaying Tinubu's Campaign Posters In Kaaba - Sahara Reporters, 1 day ago
9 "My husband wants to kill me" - Nigerian woman cries out for help over alleged domestic violence - Linda Ikeji Blog, 19 hours ago
10 Addax Petroleum confirms 1 dead in bomb explosion at its Izombe flowstation - The Guardian, 22 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info