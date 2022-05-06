Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Saraki promises to end insecurity as President
News photo The Punch  - Former Senate President, Dr Bukola Saraki, on Friday, bemoaned current security challenges in Nigeria, insisting that his priorities would be tackling insecurity and unemployment while ensuring massive food production if he is elected President in 2023.

5 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Saraki Promises To End Insecurity As President Information Nigeria:
Saraki Promises To End Insecurity As President
Saraki promises to end insecurity as President News Breakers:
Saraki promises to end insecurity as President
Season of promises: Saraki vows to end insecurity as President Tunde Ednut:
Season of promises: Saraki vows to end insecurity as President
Season of promises: Saraki vows to end insecurity as President Within Nigeria:
Season of promises: Saraki vows to end insecurity as President


   More Picks
1 The way some married women cheat on their husbands especially in Lekki is alarming - Businesswoman, Sandra Iheuwa says - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
2 Wives Of Nigerian Vice Chancellors Plan Trip To Turkey Amid Lecturers’ Association, ASUU Strike - Sahara Reporters, 23 hours ago
3 Super Eagles star, Moses Simon wins Nantes best player award - Linda Ikeji Blog, 11 hours ago
4 Nigerian lady leaves social media users surprised after sharing photos of what her face looked like when she was pregnant (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
5 Singer Kizz Daniel finally reveals faces of his lookalike sons in cute video - Legit, 13 hours ago
6 Naira depreciates against dollar, exchanges at N419 - Daily Trust, 23 hours ago
7 Defunct PHCN retirees not entitled to 33 per cent increase in pension – PTAD - Vanguard News, 19 hours ago
8 I am the most prepared presidential aspirant – Osinbajo - Vanguard News, 22 hours ago
9 Saudi Arabian Police Arrest 30 Nigerians For Displaying Tinubu's Campaign Posters In Kaaba - Sahara Reporters, 10 hours ago
10 LISTEN: Victony Releases New EP 'Outlaw' - Not Just OK, 18 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info