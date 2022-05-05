Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

2023: Former Nigerian governor declares presidential ambition, to pick APC N100m nomination form immediately
Legit  - Former Zamfara Governor, Senator Ahmed Sani Yerima, has joined the 2023 presidential race. He met with Pres. Muhammadu Buhari to inform him of his intention.

6 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

1 Biden appoints 1st black woman White House Press Secretary — Daily Nigerian - Daily Nigerian, 21 hours ago
2 2023: Former Nigerian governor declares presidential ambition, to pick APC N100m nomination form immediately - Legit, 6 hours ago
3 Super Eagles star, Moses Simon wins Nantes best player award - Linda Ikeji Blog, 13 hours ago
4 Singer Kizz Daniel finally reveals faces of his lookalike sons in cute video - Legit, 15 hours ago
5 Defunct PHCN retirees not entitled to 33 per cent increase in pension – PTAD - Vanguard News, 21 hours ago
6 I am the most prepared presidential aspirant – Osinbajo - Vanguard News, 24 hours ago
7 UTME begins nationwide as 1.7m candidates sit for examination — NEWSVERGE - News Verge, 13 hours ago
8 2023: FG bars civil servants from partaking in primaries - The Punch, 7 hours ago
9 New UK visa exempts graduates from Nigerian universities - Daily Trust, 11 hours ago
10 Saudi Arabian Police Arrest 30 Nigerians For Displaying Tinubu's Campaign Posters In Kaaba - Sahara Reporters, 12 hours ago
