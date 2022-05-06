Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

2023: Farmers, others buy presidential forms for Emefiele
News photo The Punch  - About three groups were believed to have raised N100m each for the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Godwin Emefiele, to purchase the expression of interest forms to contest the 2023 Presidency under the platform of the All Progressives Congress, ...

6 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

