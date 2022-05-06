Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


EFCC Interrogates 13 Suspected Oil Thieves in Port Harcourt, Rivers State
Global Upfront  - Operatives of the Port Harcourt’s Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) have commenced investigation of 13 suspected oil thieves handed over to it by the Nigerian Navy.


The suspects were handed over to ...

14 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Navy hands over 13 suspected oil thieves to EFCC in Rivers The Punch:
Navy hands over 13 suspected oil thieves to EFCC in Rivers
EFCC:
EFCC Grills 13 Suspected Oil Thieves in Port Harcourt Operatives of the Port Harcourt’s Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, have commenced investigation of 13 (thirteen) suspected oil thieves handed over to it by the ...
EFCC grills 13 suspected oil thieves in Port Harcourt PM News:
EFCC grills 13 suspected oil thieves in Port Harcourt
EFCC grills 13 suspected oil thieves in Port Harcourt News Breakers:
EFCC grills 13 suspected oil thieves in Port Harcourt


   More Picks
1 2023: Former Nigerian governor declares presidential ambition, to pick APC N100m nomination form immediately - Legit, 13 hours ago
2 Super Eagles star, Moses Simon wins Nantes best player award - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
3 Singer Kizz Daniel finally reveals faces of his lookalike sons in cute video - Legit, 23 hours ago
4 New UK visa exempts graduates from Nigerian universities - Daily Trust, 19 hours ago
5 2023 Elections: Nigerian Government Bars Civil Servants From Participating In Party Primaries - Sahara Reporters, 13 hours ago
6 Saudi Arabian Police Arrest 30 Nigerians For Displaying Tinubu's Campaign Posters In Kaaba - Sahara Reporters, 19 hours ago
7 UTME begins nationwide as 1.7m candidates sit for examination — NEWSVERGE - News Verge, 20 hours ago
8 South-east should produce next president if other regions truly seek equity or else we won't continue voting for those who cannot vote for us - Governor Umahi - Linda Ikeji Blog, 10 hours ago
9 "My husband wants to kill me" - Nigerian woman cries out for help over alleged domestic violence - Linda Ikeji Blog, 14 hours ago
10 AfDB secures $15.6bn investment for construction of Lagos-Abidjan highway - The Guardian, 17 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info