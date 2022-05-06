Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

CBN governor Emefiele to resign after joining APC presidential race? Here’s what CBN Act says
Legit  - This piece by Legit.ng cites the CBN Act as the governor of Nigeria's apex, Godwin Emefiele joins the APC presidential race ahead of the 2023 general elections.

24 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

2023 presidency: Emefiele asked to resign as CBN gov for picking APC N100m forms Daily Post:
2023 presidency: Emefiele asked to resign as CBN gov for picking APC N100m forms
Presidency: Akeredolu bombs Emefiele, asks Buhari to fire CBN gov The Punch:
Presidency: Akeredolu bombs Emefiele, asks Buhari to fire CBN gov
CBN Gov. Emefiele debunks joining presidential race Prompt News:
CBN Gov. Emefiele debunks joining presidential race
Presidency: Akeredolu bombs Emefiele, asks Buhari to fire CBN gov News Breakers:
Presidency: Akeredolu bombs Emefiele, asks Buhari to fire CBN gov


1 South-east should produce next president if other regions truly seek equity or else we won't continue voting for those who cannot vote for us - Governor Umahi - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
2 Checkout pre-wedding photos of NBA president Olumide Akpata and his bride, Osayamon Ogbebor - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
3 Nigerian Paralympian, Ifeanyi Madubuike, banned for three years after failing doping tests - Linda Ikeji Blog, 9 hours ago
4 Emefiele handed CBN control to Buhari seven years ago, Ezekwesili alleges - The Punch, 12 hours ago
5 South-West APC leaders, aspirants reach agreement on 2023 presidency - The Punch, 20 hours ago
6 Kidnapping: Court dismisses move by Evans?s co-defendant to stop trial - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
7 “I Won’t Stop Cheating Until I Get Married” – Nkechi Blessing - Too Xclusive, 6 hours ago
8 Chelsea officially confirm Todd Boehly as new owner - Daily Post, 11 hours ago
9 Singer Tope Alabi, husband celebrate daughter's 24th birthday - The Punch, 15 hours ago
10 UK to introduce new visa that allows university graduates to relocate to the country - Linda Ikeji Blog, 19 hours ago
