NERC Clarifies Electricity Tariff Increase, Says New Rate Not Breaking News
News photo Independent  - ABUJA – Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC), on Friday made clarifications on the trending reports that it approved tariff increase for Distribution Companies otherwise known as DisCos. The media was on Thursday awash with the news of ...

5 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 94%

