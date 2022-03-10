Post News
News at a Glance
South-east should produce next president if other regions truly seek equity or else we won't continue voting for those who cannot vote for us - Governor Umahi
Linda Ikeji Blog
- Governor David Umahi has again explained why the South-East region of the country should produce the next Nigerian President in 2023.
3 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
The Nation:
Voting for those who can’t vote for South-East, difficult — Umahi
Information Nigeria:
Umahi: South-East Should Produce Next President If Other Regions Truly Seek Equity
The Nigeria Lawyer:
“Voting For Those Who Can’t Vote For South-East”, Difficult - Umahi
Pulse Nigeria:
“Voting for those who can’t vote for South-East”, difficult — Umahi
Naija News:
2023: Umahi Supports Zoning, Says Southeast Can't Continue Voting For Those Who Won't Vote For Them
News Breakers:
Umahi: South-East Should Produce Next President If Other Regions Truly Seek Equity
Within Nigeria:
South-east should produce next president if other regions truly seek equity, says Umahi
More Picks
1
2023: Former Nigerian governor declares presidential ambition, to pick APC N100m nomination form immediately -
Legit,
7 hours ago
2
Super Eagles star, Moses Simon wins Nantes best player award -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
14 hours ago
3
Singer Kizz Daniel finally reveals faces of his lookalike sons in cute video -
Legit,
17 hours ago
4
IPOB not on UK’s list of terrorist organisations — British High Commission -
Nigerian Tribune,
2 hours ago
5
Defunct PHCN retirees not entitled to 33 per cent increase in pension – PTAD -
Vanguard News,
22 hours ago
6
New UK visa exempts graduates from Nigerian universities -
Daily Trust,
13 hours ago
7
UTME begins nationwide as 1.7m candidates sit for examination — NEWSVERGE -
News Verge,
14 hours ago
8
2023: FG bars civil servants from partaking in primaries -
The Punch,
8 hours ago
9
Saudi Arabian Police Arrest 30 Nigerians For Displaying Tinubu's Campaign Posters In Kaaba -
Sahara Reporters,
13 hours ago
10
LISTEN: Victony Releases New EP 'Outlaw' -
Not Just OK,
22 hours ago
