Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


EFCC Investigating Monies Used In Buying Party Nomination Forms – Bawa
Channels Television  - The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) is working to ensure the monies used in the purchase of nomination forms ahead of the 2023 elections are legitimate.

20 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

EFCC investigating source of money used in buying party nomination forms - Bawa Linda Ikeji Blog:
EFCC investigating source of money used in buying party nomination forms - Bawa
2023: EFCC Investigating Monies Used In Buying Party Nomination Forms - Bawa The Nigeria Lawyer:
2023: EFCC Investigating Monies Used In Buying Party Nomination Forms - Bawa
2023: EFCC investigating funds used in purchasing party nomination forms, says Bawa The Street Journal:
2023: EFCC investigating funds used in purchasing party nomination forms, says Bawa
EFCC Investigating Monies Used In Buying Party Nomination Forms – Bawa | Ladun Liadi Ladun Liadi Blog:
EFCC Investigating Monies Used In Buying Party Nomination Forms – Bawa | Ladun Liadi's Blog
EFCC investigating source of money used in buying party nomination forms - Bawa Olajide TV:
EFCC investigating source of money used in buying party nomination forms - Bawa


   More Picks
1 2023: Former Nigerian governor declares presidential ambition, to pick APC N100m nomination form immediately - Legit, 1 day ago
2 South-east should produce next president if other regions truly seek equity or else we won't continue voting for those who cannot vote for us - Governor Umahi - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
3 2023 Elections: Nigerian Government Bars Civil Servants From Participating In Party Primaries - Sahara Reporters, 1 day ago
4 Checkout pre-wedding photos of NBA president Olumide Akpata and his bride, Osayamon Ogbebor - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
5 Nigerian Paralympian, Ifeanyi Madubuike, banned for three years after failing doping tests - Linda Ikeji Blog, 8 hours ago
6 Emefiele handed CBN control to Buhari seven years ago, Ezekwesili alleges - The Punch, 10 hours ago
7 South-West APC leaders, aspirants reach agreement on 2023 presidency - The Punch, 18 hours ago
8 Kidnapping: Court dismisses move by Evans?s co-defendant to stop trial - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
9 Anti-graft Agency, EFCC Begins Probe Of Chinese-owned Platform Accused Of Defrauding Nigerians Of Over N200billion - Sahara Reporters, 24 hours ago
10 Chelsea officially confirm Todd Boehly as new owner - Daily Post, 10 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info