Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


2022 UTME: JAMB issues stern warning to candidates
News photo Daily Post  - The Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has warned candidates writing the 2022 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) to ensure punctuality as it would not alter its timetable for any candidate.

9 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

2022 UTME: JAMB Issues Stern Warning To Candidates News Breakers:
2022 UTME: JAMB Issues Stern Warning To Candidates
2022 UTME: JAMB issues stern warning to candidates Within Nigeria:
2022 UTME: JAMB issues stern warning to candidates
2022 UTME: JAMB issues stern warning to candidates Tunde Ednut:
2022 UTME: JAMB issues stern warning to candidates
2022 UTME: JAMB Issues Stern Warning To Candidates | Ladun Liadi Ladun Liadi Blog:
2022 UTME: JAMB Issues Stern Warning To Candidates | Ladun Liadi's Blog
2022 UTME: JAMB Issues Stern Warning To Candidates Infotrust News:
2022 UTME: JAMB Issues Stern Warning To Candidates


   More Picks
1 2023: Former Nigerian governor declares presidential ambition, to pick APC N100m nomination form immediately - Legit, 13 hours ago
2 Super Eagles star, Moses Simon wins Nantes best player award - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
3 Singer Kizz Daniel finally reveals faces of his lookalike sons in cute video - Legit, 23 hours ago
4 New UK visa exempts graduates from Nigerian universities - Daily Trust, 19 hours ago
5 2023 Elections: Nigerian Government Bars Civil Servants From Participating In Party Primaries - Sahara Reporters, 13 hours ago
6 Saudi Arabian Police Arrest 30 Nigerians For Displaying Tinubu's Campaign Posters In Kaaba - Sahara Reporters, 19 hours ago
7 UTME begins nationwide as 1.7m candidates sit for examination — NEWSVERGE - News Verge, 20 hours ago
8 South-east should produce next president if other regions truly seek equity or else we won't continue voting for those who cannot vote for us - Governor Umahi - Linda Ikeji Blog, 10 hours ago
9 "My husband wants to kill me" - Nigerian woman cries out for help over alleged domestic violence - Linda Ikeji Blog, 14 hours ago
10 AfDB secures $15.6bn investment for construction of Lagos-Abidjan highway - The Guardian, 17 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info