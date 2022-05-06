Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Next president must come from South-West, APC leaders in the zone insist
News photo Nigerian Tribune  - Leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the South-West zone of the country on Friday rose from their meeting in Lagos State with a one point

15 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

PHOTO NEWS: A meeting convened by the leaders of South-West All Progressives Congress (APC) with the party Leadership:
PHOTO NEWS: A meeting convened by the leaders of South-West All Progressives Congress (APC) with the party's presidential aspirants from the zone gets underway in Lagos, on Friday evening.
VIDEO: APC South West Leaders Meet In Lagos Leaders of the All Progressives Congress in the South West are currently meeting in Lagos. Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, National Leader Bola Tinubu, Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila, Governor Kayode Fayemi of ... The Punch:
VIDEO: APC South West Leaders Meet In Lagos Leaders of the All Progressives Congress in the South West are currently meeting in Lagos. Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, National Leader Bola Tinubu, Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila, Governor Kayode Fayemi of ...
2023: South-west leaders resolve next president ‘must come’ from region Premium Times:
2023: South-west leaders resolve next president ‘must come’ from region
Tinubu, Osinbajo in attendance as South-West APC presidential aspirants, leaders meet in Lagos Ripples Nigeria:
Tinubu, Osinbajo in attendance as South-West APC presidential aspirants, leaders meet in Lagos


   More Picks
1 2023: Former Nigerian governor declares presidential ambition, to pick APC N100m nomination form immediately - Legit, 20 hours ago
2 Nigeria to become gold jewelry destination — Minister - The Nation, 21 hours ago
3 South-east should produce next president if other regions truly seek equity or else we won't continue voting for those who cannot vote for us - Governor Umahi - Linda Ikeji Blog, 16 hours ago
4 2023 Elections: Nigerian Government Bars Civil Servants From Participating In Party Primaries - Sahara Reporters, 20 hours ago
5 “I can’t even lie my DM is crazy right now ” - Nollywood actress, Eniola Badmus declares herself  'every man’s choice' amid her weight-loss transformation - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
6 "My husband wants to kill me" - Nigerian woman cries out for help over alleged domestic violence - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
7 Addax Petroleum confirms 1 dead in bomb explosion at its Izombe flowstation - The Guardian, 24 hours ago
8 Flying Eagles up against Ghana’s Black Satellites as WAFU B tourney begins - Prompt News, 18 hours ago
9 Checkout pre-wedding photos of NBA president Olumide Akpata and his bride, Osayamon Ogbebor - Linda Ikeji Blog, 16 hours ago
10 19-year-old arrested for allegedly killing his co-worker at a construction site in Enugu - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info