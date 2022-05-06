IPOB not on UK’s list of terrorist organisations — British High Commission

IPOB not on UK’s list of terrorist organisations — British High Commission



The British High Commission has debunked reports circulating in the media and online that the UK Government has added the Indigenous People of ... Nigerian Tribune - Tribune OnlineIPOB not on UK’s list of terrorist organisations — British High CommissionThe British High Commission has debunked reports circulating in the media and online that the UK Government has added the Indigenous People of ...



News Credibility Score: 99%