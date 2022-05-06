Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


UK: Only IPOB members involved in violence will be denied asylum
The Cable  - The government of the United Kingdom (UK) says only violent members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) will be denied asylum

4 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

UK govt won Premium Times:
UK govt won't grant IPOB, MASSOB members asylum
UK Denies Proscribing IPOB, Says Only Violent Members Will De Denied Asylum Online Nigeria:
UK Denies Proscribing IPOB, Says Only Violent Members Will De Denied Asylum
UK Denies Proscribing IPOB, Says Only Violent Members Will De Denied Asylum Kanyi Daily:
UK Denies Proscribing IPOB, Says Only Violent Members Will De Denied Asylum
UK Won Gist Punch:
UK Won't Grant Asylum To Violent Members Of Pro-Biafra Groups Like IPOB
UK Designates IPOB As Terrorist Group, Bars Members From Asylum News Breakers:
UK Designates IPOB As Terrorist Group, Bars Members From Asylum


   More Picks
1 2023: Former Nigerian governor declares presidential ambition, to pick APC N100m nomination form immediately - Legit, 12 hours ago
2 Super Eagles star, Moses Simon wins Nantes best player award - Linda Ikeji Blog, 19 hours ago
3 Singer Kizz Daniel finally reveals faces of his lookalike sons in cute video - Legit, 21 hours ago
4 New UK visa exempts graduates from Nigerian universities - Daily Trust, 18 hours ago
5 Saudi Arabian Police Arrest 30 Nigerians For Displaying Tinubu's Campaign Posters In Kaaba - Sahara Reporters, 18 hours ago
6 South-east should produce next president if other regions truly seek equity or else we won't continue voting for those who cannot vote for us - Governor Umahi - Linda Ikeji Blog, 8 hours ago
7 "My husband wants to kill me" - Nigerian woman cries out for help over alleged domestic violence - Linda Ikeji Blog, 13 hours ago
8 Strike at lvory towers: SSANU, NASU laud Ngige’s efforts at resolving strike - The Guardian, 19 hours ago
9 AfDB secures $15.6bn investment for construction of Lagos-Abidjan highway - The Guardian, 16 hours ago
10 Addax Petroleum confirms 1 dead in bomb explosion at its Izombe flowstation - The Guardian, 16 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info