UK: Only IPOB members involved in violence will be denied asylum

1
2023: Former Nigerian governor declares presidential ambition, to pick APC N100m nomination form immediately - Legit,
12 hours ago
2
Super Eagles star, Moses Simon wins Nantes best player award - Linda Ikeji Blog,
19 hours ago
3
Singer Kizz Daniel finally reveals faces of his lookalike sons in cute video - Legit,
21 hours ago
4
New UK visa exempts graduates from Nigerian universities - Daily Trust,
18 hours ago
5
Saudi Arabian Police Arrest 30 Nigerians For Displaying Tinubu's Campaign Posters In Kaaba - Sahara Reporters,
18 hours ago
6
South-east should produce next president if other regions truly seek equity or else we won't continue voting for those who cannot vote for us - Governor Umahi - Linda Ikeji Blog,
8 hours ago
7
"My husband wants to kill me" - Nigerian woman cries out for help over alleged domestic violence - Linda Ikeji Blog,
13 hours ago
8
Strike at lvory towers: SSANU, NASU laud Ngige’s efforts at resolving strike - The Guardian,
19 hours ago
9
AfDB secures $15.6bn investment for construction of Lagos-Abidjan highway - The Guardian,
16 hours ago
10
Addax Petroleum confirms 1 dead in bomb explosion at its Izombe flowstation - The Guardian,
16 hours ago