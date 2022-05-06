Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Nigeria more divided under APC — Atiku
News photo Ripples Nigeria  - Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar said on Friday Nigeria has become more than divided under the All Progressives Congress. Atiku, who stated this during a meeting with the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) leaders and delegates in Lagos, accused the ...

20 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

