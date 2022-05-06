Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Zamfara Assembly approves establishment of 2 additional emirates — Daily Nigerian
News photo Daily Nigerian  - The Zamfara House of Assembly has approved the creation of two additional emirate councils in the state. This followed the amendment of the state Emirate Council Establishment Law No. 15 of 2000, to enable the state create additional emirates.

