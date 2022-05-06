Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Singer Tope Alabi, husband celebrate daughter's 24th birthday
The Punch  - Nigerian gospel singer, Tope Alabi, on Saturday showered prayers on her daughter, Ayomiku, as the latter turned 24.

6 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Singer Tope Alabi Celebrates Daughter’s 24th Birthday Nigerian Wedding's Blog:
Singer Tope Alabi Celebrates Daughter’s 24th Birthday
Singer Tope Alabi Celebrates Daughter’s 24th Birthday | Ladun Liadi Ladun Liadi Blog:
Singer Tope Alabi Celebrates Daughter’s 24th Birthday | Ladun Liadi's Blog
Singer Tope Alabi Celebrates Daughter’s 24th Birthday News Breakers:
Singer Tope Alabi Celebrates Daughter’s 24th Birthday
Tope Alabi pens tribute to daughter on 24th birthday (photos) Kemi Filani Blog:
Tope Alabi pens tribute to daughter on 24th birthday (photos)


   More Picks
1 Nigeria to face France, Canada and South Korea at 2022 U-20 Women?s World Cup in Costa Rica - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
2 New UK visa exempts graduates from Nigerian universities - Daily Trust, 22 hours ago
3 2023: Former Nigerian governor declares presidential ambition, to pick APC N100m nomination form immediately - Legit, 16 hours ago
4 Super Eagles star, Moses Simon wins Nantes best player award - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
5 2023 Elections: Nigerian Government Bars Civil Servants From Participating In Party Primaries - Sahara Reporters, 17 hours ago
6 “I can’t even lie my DM is crazy right now ” - Nollywood actress, Eniola Badmus declares herself  'every man’s choice' amid her weight-loss transformation - Linda Ikeji Blog, 19 hours ago
7 Saudi Arabian Police Arrest 30 Nigerians For Displaying Tinubu's Campaign Posters In Kaaba - Sahara Reporters, 23 hours ago
8 UTME begins nationwide as 1.7m candidates sit for examination — NEWSVERGE - News Verge, 23 hours ago
9 South-east should produce next president if other regions truly seek equity or else we won't continue voting for those who cannot vote for us - Governor Umahi - Linda Ikeji Blog, 13 hours ago
10 "My husband wants to kill me" - Nigerian woman cries out for help over alleged domestic violence - Linda Ikeji Blog, 17 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info