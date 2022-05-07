Post News
|
Newspapers
Login
|
Sign Up
|
Top News
Fresh News
Most Popular
My News
Video
Politics
Fashion
Sports
Health
Business
Technology
Opinion
Personal
Change My News Page
Login
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
More Top News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Naija Dailies » Sports Categories:
All Sports
|
Football
Naija Dailies »
Options
|
Edit Profile
|
Change E-mail
|
Change Password
|
Reset Password
|
Subscribe for Daily News
|
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
The Punch
2
Linda Ikeji Blog
3
Vanguard News
4
Daily Post
5
The Cable
6
The Nation
7
Legit
8
The Guardian
9
Channels Television
10
This Day
11
Sahara Reporters
12
Leadership
13
TechPoint Africa
14
Daily Trust
15
Nigerian Tribune
News at a Glance
"Must be a joke" - Reactions as Ubi Franklin declares for political office
Gist Reel
- “Must be a joke” – Reactions as Ubi Franklin declares for political office
12 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
90%
Additional Sources
The Info NG:
“Must be a joke” – Reactions as Ubi Franklin announces interest in political office
Naija Loaded:
LET’S TALK!! Ubi Franklin Turns Politician – Would You Vote For Him?
GY Online NG:
Ubi Franklin declares joins race for political office.
1st for Credible News:
Ubi Franklin comes out to declare for political office
Naija News:
‘A Clown And More’ – Knocks As Ubi Franklin Declares For Political Position
Eco City Reporters:
Would You Vote For Ubi Franklin If He Became A Politician?
More Picks
1
South-east should produce next president if other regions truly seek equity or else we won't continue voting for those who cannot vote for us - Governor Umahi -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
22 hours ago
2
Checkout pre-wedding photos of NBA president Olumide Akpata and his bride, Osayamon Ogbebor -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
22 hours ago
3
Nigerian Paralympian, Ifeanyi Madubuike, banned for three years after failing doping tests -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
9 hours ago
4
Emefiele handed CBN control to Buhari seven years ago, Ezekwesili alleges -
The Punch,
12 hours ago
5
South-West APC leaders, aspirants reach agreement on 2023 presidency -
The Punch,
20 hours ago
6
Kidnapping: Court dismisses move by Evans?s co-defendant to stop trial -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
21 hours ago
7
“I Won’t Stop Cheating Until I Get Married” – Nkechi Blessing -
Too Xclusive,
6 hours ago
8
Chelsea officially confirm Todd Boehly as new owner -
Daily Post,
11 hours ago
9
Singer Tope Alabi, husband celebrate daughter's 24th birthday -
The Punch,
15 hours ago
10
UK to introduce new visa that allows university graduates to relocate to the country -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
19 hours ago
About Us
|
Contact Us
|
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Policy
|
RSS Feed
|
Sign Up
© 2013-2022 Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
One moment please...