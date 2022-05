Emefiele handed CBN control to Buhari seven years ago, Ezekwesili alleges The Punch - Nigeria’s former Minister of Education, Oby Ezekwesili, has alleged that the Central Bank of Nigeria Governor, Godwin Emefiele, handed over the apex bank's control to the President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.) since the latter assumed office.



