Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Presidency thanks UK for designating IPOB terrorist group
The Eagle Online  - The Presidency made this known in a statement by the spokesman of President Muhammadu Buhari, Garba Shehu.

18 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 94%

 Additional Sources

IPOB Is Not A Terrorist Group To Us — UK Government Declares Naija Loaded:
IPOB Is Not A Terrorist Group To Us — UK Government Declares
UK Denies Labelling IPOB ‘A Terrorist Organization’ Biz Watch Nigeria:
UK Denies Labelling IPOB ‘A Terrorist Organization’
The Street Journal:
'We didn't designate IPOB as terrorist group,' UK clarifies
Britain Says IPOB Not A Terrorist Organisation, Labels Such Media Reports As "Untrue" Global Upfront:
Britain Says IPOB Not A Terrorist Organisation, Labels Such Media Reports As "Untrue"


   More Picks
1 Emefiele rejects APC presidential Expression of Interest, Nomination forms purchased for him - The Guardian, 7 hours ago
2 We are not Stopping Operations – Ibom Air Rejects Airline Operators’ Strike - Economic Confidential, 5 hours ago
3 Nigerian Paralympian, Ifeanyi Madubuike, banned for three years after failing doping tests - Linda Ikeji Blog, 17 hours ago
4 Chelsea officially confirm Todd Boehly as new owner - Daily Post, 19 hours ago
5 Emefiele handed CBN control to Buhari seven years ago, Ezekwesili alleges - The Punch, 19 hours ago
6 Udom Emmanuel urges FG, ASUU to end varsity strike - The Guardian, 21 hours ago
7 Ibom Air Says its Flights Will Continue Despite AON's Directive – TechEconomy.ng - Tech Economy, 10 hours ago
8 NIDCOM Boss, Abike Dabiri-Erewa, calls out APC south-west leaders for failing to invite a woman to their meeting - Linda Ikeji Blog, 9 hours ago
9 Singer Tope Alabi, husband celebrate daughter's 24th birthday - The Punch, 23 hours ago
10 "Must be a joke" - Reactions as Ubi Franklin declares for political office - Gist Reel, 20 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info